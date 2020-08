Turner totaled 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocks and one steal in 42 minutes of Monday's 99-87 loss to the Heat.

Although Indiana was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss, Turner finished the season on high note, turning in consecutive double-doubles to close out the year. It was just the second time all season he had performed such a feat.