Turner recorded 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 win over the Cavaliers.

He hasn't cracked 30 minutes of playing time in each of his first two games of the season, though he was benched down the stretch in the season opener with the Pacers holding a big lead over the Wizards. He was efficient from the floor overall but hit just one of his five threes on the evening. Turner will look to build off his performance Monday against the Bulls at home.