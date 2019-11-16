Pacers' Myles Turner: Officially doubtful
Turner (ankle) has been deemed doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Bucks.
Turner has been sidelined for eight consecutive games with a sprained ankle and appears destined to miss a ninth straight. Assuming he does ultimately get ruled out, his next chance to suit up will be Monday versus the Nets.
