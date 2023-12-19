Turner (hamstrings) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Turner was unavailable for Monday's loss to the Clippers, but he was a full participant during Tuesday's practice and is trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's game. Jalen Smith (heel) is also questionable, so the Pacers' frontcourt could be getting reinforcements after Isaiah Jackson drew his first start of the season Monday. However, Wednesday is the front half of a back-to-back set, so all three big men might not play in both games.