Pacers' Myles Turner: Officially questionable Saturday
Turner (elbow) is listed in the Pacers' game notes as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Turner was a full participant in Thursday's practice, though did not take the floor Friday. That said, he may be feeling well enough to take the floor Saturday after taking the previous day off. More word on his status should emerge as the team works through activities leading up to the contest. If he does return, it would mark an end to a nine-game absence. Al Jefferson would likely be the main candidate to see reduced run as a result.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Wednesday vs. Phoenix•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will sit out next four games•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Monday vs. Utah•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...