Pacers' Myles Turner: Officially questionable Saturday

Turner (elbow) is listed in the Pacers' game notes as questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Turner was a full participant in Thursday's practice, though did not take the floor Friday. That said, he may be feeling well enough to take the floor Saturday after taking the previous day off. More word on his status should emerge as the team works through activities leading up to the contest. If he does return, it would mark an end to a nine-game absence. Al Jefferson would likely be the main candidate to see reduced run as a result.