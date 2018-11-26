Pacers' Myles Turner: Officially questionable
Turner (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Jazz.
Turner has been nursing an ankle injury, but he's trending in the right direction after practicing Saturday. The big man will likely be cleared to take the court in Utah, although expect a final decision on his status closer to tip.
