Turner (hamstrings) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, although he is still considered day-to-day in advance of Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Turner is tending to soreness in both hamstrings, which forced him to miss his first game of the season Monday against the Clippers. Turner acknowledged that he's exercising caution with his hamstrings, so his status for Wednesday's game remains murky.