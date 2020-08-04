Turner scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 111-100 win over Washington.

Turner hasn't been a consistent scorer this season, but the game marked quite a turnaround for the 24-year-old after just nine points and two rebounds in 20 minutes the last time out. Nevertheless, his 11.9 points per game would be his lowest total since his rookie season if he doesn't improve. His next chance comes Tuesday against Orlando.