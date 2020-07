Turner only shot during Tuesday's practice, not taking part in any running, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports. It was also revealed he is dealing with a calf injury.

Turner is still recovering from his calf injury, which resulted from being kneed, and is taking it slow. The Pacers' first seeding game isn't until Aug. 1, so Turner has some time to shake it off. As of right now, it seems likely he'll be available for that contest.