Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle ruled Turner (back) out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner will miss his second consecutive game with the sore back, but the Pacers haven't suggested that his injury is overly concerning, and Carlisle may be taking a cautious approach with the center and star point guard Tyrese Haliburton -- who also sat out Saturday's win over the Pistons and won't play Monday -- for a pair of games against a 15-53 Detroit squad. While Turner was on the bench Saturday, Isaiah Jackson (19 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes) and Jalen Smith (20 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 25 minutes) spilt time at center, and both managed to deliver fantasy friendly stat lines.