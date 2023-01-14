Turner (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner will miss a third straight contest due to back spasms. However, coach Rick Carlisle expressed optimism that the issue isn't a long-term problem Friday, so fantasy managers should expect Turner to be back relatively soon. James Johnson, Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze should continue to see expanded roles for as long as he is sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Monday in Milwaukee.