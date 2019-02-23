Pacers' Myles Turner: Out again Saturday

Turner (hip) is out Saturday against the Wizards, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Turner will miss a second straight contest while dealing with a right hip bruise. Kyle O'Quinn drew the start Friday and will presumably do so again. He played 20 minutes during the 126-111 win over the Pelicans, posting eight points, 10 boards, three assists and two steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories