Pacers' Myles Turner: Out again Saturday
Turner (hip) is out Saturday against the Wizards, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Turner will miss a second straight contest while dealing with a right hip bruise. Kyle O'Quinn drew the start Friday and will presumably do so again. He played 20 minutes during the 126-111 win over the Pelicans, posting eight points, 10 boards, three assists and two steals.
