Pacers' Myles Turner: Out again Tuesday
Turner (concussion) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Turner sustained a concussion during the Pacers' opening-night win over Brooklyn, and Tuesday will mark his third consecutive absence. Expect Domantas Sabonis to continue to start in Turner's place, with veteran Al Jefferson picking up increased minutes off the bench. Turner's next chance to play will come Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Out Friday and Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Monster game Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: To sit out for rest Monday vs. Pistons•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nearly double-doubles across 24 minutes•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...