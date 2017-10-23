Pacers' Myles Turner: Out again Tuesday

Turner (concussion) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Turner sustained a concussion during the Pacers' opening-night win over Brooklyn, and Tuesday will mark his third consecutive absence. Expect Domantas Sabonis to continue to start in Turner's place, with veteran Al Jefferson picking up increased minutes off the bench. Turner's next chance to play will come Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

