Turner is expected to miss at least one week after suffering an ankle sprain in pregame warmups Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports

Turner landed on a ball boy underneath the rim before Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Wizards. Talen Terry got the start with Turner out and posted eight points, two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 24 minutes. Terry, Isaiah Jackson, and Goga Bitadze will likely see increased minutes until the 26-year-old big man returns.