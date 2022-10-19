Turner sprained his ankle during pregame warmups and will be out for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Some bad luck means Turner will miss the opener, clearing time for Isaiah Jackson, Jalen Smith and Goga Bitadze to see more action. Jackson has plenty of shot-blocking upside. Turner should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks three shots in loss Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Declares self healthy•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out for season•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Gets in non-contact work•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Could resume live work soon•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Still 'a couple weeks away'•