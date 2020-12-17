Turner (illness/head) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports. He is being evaluated for a possible concussion.
Turner is still dealing with an illness, which apparently may be concussion symptoms, after being a late scratch Monday. Until further notice, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Knicks.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Notches double-double in defeat•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Posts 15 points, 12 boards•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Excellent performance in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Good to go for Game 1•