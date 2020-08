Turner will not play Friday against the Heat due to a sprained right wrist.

Turner picked up a sprained wrist during the Pacers' most recent game, and the next time we'll see him will be in the playoffs. In his stead, with T.J. Warren (foot) also sidelined, plenty of minutes should be available in the frontcourt for Goga Bitadze (knee), who is questionable, T.J. Leaf, Doug McDermott and JaKarr Sampson.