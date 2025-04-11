Turner has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic due to right knee injury management.
The Pacers' entire starting lineup will take a seat for the second half of this back-to-back set. In Turner's absence, Obi Toppin and Thomas Bryant are candidates for increased roles. It's unclear if Turner will return to action for Sunday's regular-season finale in Cleveland.
