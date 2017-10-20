Pacers' Myles Turner: Out Friday and Saturday
Turner has been diagnosed with a concussion and sore neck and will miss Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, as well as Saturday's game against the Heat.
Turner played through the injury Wednesday and posted an impressive 21 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists. That said, after being diagnosed with a concussion, he'll sit out the team's two upcoming games with a return date likely on Tuesday against the Timberwolves. In his absence, Al Jefferson and Domantas Sabonis will probably fill in his minutes at center, while T.J. Leaf may also see extra run in the frontcourt.
