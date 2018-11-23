Pacers' Myles Turner: Out Friday
Turner (ankle) is out Friday against the Spurs.
Turner will miss his first game since suffering a sprained ankle Monday against Utah. In his stead, Domantas Sabonis (ankle), who has been cleared to play, is a strong candidate to start and see an expanded role. Kyle O'Quinn is likely to see extra minutes as well.
