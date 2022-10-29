Turner is out for Saturday's game at Brooklyn due to left ankle injury management.

Turner looked great during Friday's game against the Wizards, popping off for 27 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 32 minutes. However, the Pacers will take it easy on him during the back-to-back, having him sit out. In his absence, Isaiah Jackson, Terry Taylor and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more minutes.