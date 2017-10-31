Pacers' Myles Turner: Out Tuesday and Wednesday
Turner (concussion) has been ruled out for both Tuesday's game against the Kings and Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Freelance journalist Mark Montieth reports.
Turner is reportedly improving in his recovery from a concussion, but is slated to miss his sixth and seventh game in a row over the next few days. Look for Turner to target a return on Friday against the 76ers, though he'll need to put in a full supervised practice at some point this week in order to be cleared from the league-mandated concussion protocol. Look for Domantas Sabonis (illness) to continue to fill in at center.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...