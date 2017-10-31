Pacers' Myles Turner: Out Tuesday and Wednesday

Turner (concussion) has been ruled out for both Tuesday's game against the Kings and Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Freelance journalist Mark Montieth reports.

Turner is reportedly improving in his recovery from a concussion, but is slated to miss his sixth and seventh game in a row over the next few days. Look for Turner to target a return on Friday against the 76ers, though he'll need to put in a full supervised practice at some point this week in order to be cleared from the league-mandated concussion protocol. Look for Domantas Sabonis (illness) to continue to fill in at center.