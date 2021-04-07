Turner (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
On a positive note for Turner, X-rays on his ankle returned negative. The team will be able to learn more Thursday when the swelling goes down. In the meantime, with Domantas Sabonis (ankle) also out, Goga Bitadze, Doug McDermott, JaKarr Sampson and Kelan Martin are all candidates to see expanded roles.
