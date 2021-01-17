Turner (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Turner will miss his first game of the season due to right hand soreness, an apparently new issue. The injury doesn't sound extremely serious, so Turner may have a shot to return for the team's next game Wednesday against Dallas.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records third double-double•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Saturday's game postponed•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Leads team on both ends•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks four more shots Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Huge defensive effort in win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Fouls out in OT win•