Pacers' Myles Turner: Outplayed by bench in win
Turner produced five points (1-3 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 92-89 win over the Bucks.
Turner couldn't get anything going in this game and Domantas Sabonis filled in admirably with a solid outing as he had done several times during Turner's extended absence. While he's put up two double-doubles since the All-Star break, he's also strung together three awful stat lines that are certainly troubling signs for Turner owners.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Matches season high with 14 boards•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 19 in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Struggles through knee injury•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...