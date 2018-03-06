Pacers' Myles Turner: Outplayed by bench in win

Turner produced five points (1-3 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 92-89 win over the Bucks.

Turner couldn't get anything going in this game and Domantas Sabonis filled in admirably with a solid outing as he had done several times during Turner's extended absence. While he's put up two double-doubles since the All-Star break, he's also strung together three awful stat lines that are certainly troubling signs for Turner owners.