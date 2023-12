Turner recorded 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and two blocks over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 144-113 victory over the Hornets.

Turner returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous game due to a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old center recorded his 17th multi-block game of the season during Indiana's win over Charlotte. Turner ranks eighth in the NBA with 2.1 blocks per contest.