Turner notched 22 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 37 minutes in Sunday's 117-115 win over Miami.

Turner led all players in Sunday's contest in rebounds while shooting a perfect mark from the free-throw line and posting a team-high-tying scoring total in the lone double-double outing for the Pacers. Turner connected on eight or more free throws for the second time this season while tying a season-high mark in rebounds in the win. He has now recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in six contests this year.