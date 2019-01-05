Pacers' Myles Turner: Plays 26 minutes in Friday's win

Turner (nose) had eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime win against the Bulls.

Turner was quiet in his first game following surgery to repair a fractured nose. It's possible there will be an adjustment period when it comes to wearing the mask, or it could just be that Turner found himself in foul trouble (four) and Domantas Sabonis had the hot hand in this one.