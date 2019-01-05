Pacers' Myles Turner: Plays 26 minutes in Friday's win
Turner (nose) had eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime win against the Bulls.
Turner was quiet in his first game following surgery to repair a fractured nose. It's possible there will be an adjustment period when it comes to wearing the mask, or it could just be that Turner found himself in foul trouble (four) and Domantas Sabonis had the hot hand in this one.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...