Pacers' Myles Turner: Plays key role in win over Raptors

Turner had 24 points (9-12 FG, 5-6 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime win over the Raptors.

Turner has scored in double digits in each of his last seven games and while he only accounts for one double-double over that span, he is shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from deep in those seven contests -- both figures are above his current season marks. He will try to build on this performance when the Pacers visit the Heat on Friday.