Pacers' Myles Turner: Plays well in victory Sunday
Turner finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 98-80 victory over the Cavaliers.
After a terrible finish to the regular season in which he scored in double-figures just once in his last 10 games, Turner had an impact in Sunday's crucial victory. He looked more engaged on the offensive end and while he only recorded one blocked shot, he was able to influence a number of others. He will look to keep things going on Wednesday in game two.
