Turner contributed 12 points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes during Saturday's 127-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Turner had to deal with Rudy Gobert on both ends of the court, so his dip in performance and efficiency wasn't entirely surprising, especially with the Pacers being without their star floor general, Tyrese Haliburton (knee). Turner remains a reliable two-way threat, and he will aim to bounce back when the Pacers take on the Clippers on Monday.