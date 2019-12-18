Pacers' Myles Turner: Pops for 16 in win over Lakers

Turner scored 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 105-102 win over the Lakers.

The young Pacers' frontcourt of Turner and Domantas Sabonis proved to be too much for a Lakers squad that was missing Anthony Davis (ankle). Turner has had a rough start to 2019-20 but has shown a flicker of life lately, scoring in double digits in four straight games -- amazingly, his longest such stretch so far this season -- while averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 boards, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 threes.