Pacers' Myles Turner: Posts 10 rebounds, four blocks

Turner accumulated 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds and four blocks during Saturday's 113-104 win over the Cavaliers.

Turner has been excellent lately, racking up 30 rebounds and 14 blocks across the past three games. Saturday also marked the sixth time in Turner's career that he's posted at least 10 rebounds, four blocks and two threes, with the Pacers going 5-1 in those contests.