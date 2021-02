Turner had 11 points (4-7 FG 1-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two blocks in Sunday's loss to Utah.

Turner didn't do much on the offensive end, but he had a solid afternoon on the glass while adding his usual shot-blocking production. The Texas product's streak of consecutive games with at least one block now sits at 44 games, dating back to February of 2020.