Pacers' Myles Turner: Posts 13 points in Friday's loss
Turner registered 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 119-107 loss to the Bulls.
Turner was less active on the glass than usual, but he made up for it by posting his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. His trademark rim protecting prowess was on display as well, as he recorded multiple blocks for seventh time in the last nine games. Turner has stepped it up on the offensive end in particular during December, averaging 15.1 points on 51.3 percent shooting, both notable improvements over the respective 13.4 and 46.5 percent figures he generated in November.
