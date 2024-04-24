Turner produced 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 125-108 victory over the Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Turner's value for the Pacers can't be understated, as the veteran consistently provides solid interior support. Interestingly, his exposure in fantasy contests is very low, making him one of the most underrated centers in the playoff bracket. Although players like Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson challenged him for playing time in the regular season, the 28-year-old Texas product was successful in keeping them at bay.