Turner ended Monday's 116-115 victory over the Lakers with 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 35 minutes.
Turner wasn't at his most efficient Monday, particularly from three-point range, where he went just 1-for-7. However, the big man cleaned up the boards and provided a strong presence on defense with three blocked shots. Turner finished with his seventh double-double of the campaign while also recording a season-high mark in assists.
