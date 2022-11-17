Turner posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 win over the Hornets.

Turner scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half on 6-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds. He was quiet after that outside of his two blocks on Kelly Oubre in the third quarter, going just 1-of-1 from the field while also making both of his free-throws for four second-half points. Turner has now recorded a double-double in four consecutive games while also reaching the 20-point mark in two of those contests.