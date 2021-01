Turner produced 25 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six blocked shots, four rebounds, three steals and an assist across 36 minutes in Sunday's 107-102 loss to the Raptors.

After tying a season-high two days ago, he broke through with 25 points in Sunday's loss. He also made stellar contributions in other categories, giving fantasy managers excellent production to end the week.