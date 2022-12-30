Turner closed with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and six blocks across 35 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 win over the Cavaliers.

Turner secured his third double-double of December and also set a new top mark on the season with six blocked shots. He's now reached double figures in scoring in three straight matchups, averaging 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.0 blocks over his short stretch.