Pacers' Myles Turner: Pours in 18 points in return
Turner collected 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assists across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 win over the Suns.
Turner returned from a shoulder injury after missing the last four contests, and picked up where he left off, shooting well over 50 percent on the night. The rebounds should continue to increase once he gets healthier and back into the flow of things, and the minutes will climb up with time as well.
