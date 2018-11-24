Pacers' Myles Turner: Practices Saturday

Turner (ankle) went through practice Saturday, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner noted that he believes he'll play Monday against the Jazz, though he should be considered questionable until something official comes through. This month, he's averaging 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.4 assists in 26.5 minutes.

