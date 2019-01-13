Pacers' Myles Turner: Practices Sunday

Turner (shoulder) went through practice Sunday, Scott Agness of The Athetic reports.

Turner hasn't played in more than a week, but he appears to be moving in the right direction, as Sunday marked his first practice since he began dealing with nerve-related pain in his right shoulder. For now, the big man should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Phoenix.

More News
Our Latest Stories