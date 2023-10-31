Turner closed with 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Bulls.

Turner was impressive on both ends of the court, racking up his second straight double-double of the season and also notching multiple blocks for the third game in a row. The big man, who also drained multiple threes for the first time in 2023-24 here, is averaging 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game after three contests, showing he can have solid two-way numbers as a reliable offensive threat in an offense led by Tyrese Haliburton.