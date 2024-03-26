Turner closed Monday's 133-116 win over the Clippers with 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and one block over 26 minutes.
Turner finished as Indiana's second-leading scorer in the victory, trailing only Pascal Siakam (31 points). It was the second straight game of at least 20 points for Turner following a four-game stretch during which he averaged a modest 10.8 points. The big man has swatted at least one shot in five straight contests and ranks ninth in the NBA with 1.8 blocks per game on the campaign.
