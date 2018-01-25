Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Friday

Turner (elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and is considered questionable ahead of Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Turner has missed the last eight games due to an elbow injury, but appears to finally be on the brink of a return. The Pacers are still listing him as questionable going into Friday's contest and Turner will likely need to test everything out during morning shootaround or pregame warmups in order to get the green light to play. If Turner does end up getting cleared, he should take back his starting role, which would send Domantas Sabonis back to the bench. That said, considering the extended absence, the Pacers would likely monitor his minutes closely.