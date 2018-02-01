Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Friday
Turner is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets with a sore right knee.
The injuries just won't stop for Turner, who, after missing nine games with an elbow injury, is back on the injury report for Friday's contest. He posted 15 points and 11 rebounds across 33 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, so it's unclear exactly what the knee soreness stems from. Expect another update on Turner's status following the team's shootaround Friday morning.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: To start Wednesday vs. Memphis•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 22 points in victory•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will remain in bench role Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play off bench•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...