Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Friday

Turner is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets with a sore right knee.

The injuries just won't stop for Turner, who, after missing nine games with an elbow injury, is back on the injury report for Friday's contest. He posted 15 points and 11 rebounds across 33 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, so it's unclear exactly what the knee soreness stems from. Expect another update on Turner's status following the team's shootaround Friday morning.