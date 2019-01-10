Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Friday
Turner (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Turner has missed the last three games with a sore shoulder, but he'll have a chance to get back on the floor Friday night as the Pacers finish out a five-game road swing. If the big man is ultimately cleared, Domantas Sabonis will likely shift back to the bench.
