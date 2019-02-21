Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Friday
Turner is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a bruise right hip.
After entering the All-Star break at full strength, Turner has emerged with an injury. It's unclear how severe the injury is for the big man, but the Pacers should have an update on his status at some point earlier on Friday. Should Turner be unable to play, Domantas Sabonis would step in as the team's starting center.
