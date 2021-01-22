Turner (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.
Turner has missed the last two games after suffering an avulsion fracture in his right hand. The 24-year-old had also been considered questionable for Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks, but ended up being ruled out.
